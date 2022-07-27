50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103

James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a...
James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a living organism imperiled by human activity, has died on his 103rd birthday. Source: KCBD Graphic(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a living organism imperiled by human activity, has died on his 103rd birthday.

Lovelock’s wife and children said Wednesday that he died the previous evening “in his home surrounded by his family,” from complications related to a fall. The family said until six months ago Lovelock “was still able to walk along the coast near his home in Dorset and take part in interviews, but his health deteriorated after a bad fall earlier this year.”

His contribution to environmental science included developing a device to measure ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons in the atmosphere and pollutants in air, soil and water.

The Gaia hypothesis, first proposed in the 1970s, saw the Earth itself as a complex, self-regulating system that created and maintained the conditions for life on the planet. Lovelock said human activity has thrown the system dangerously out of kilter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. Biden...
Emerging from isolation, Biden urges Americans to get shots
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cop Kueng gets 3 years for violating Floyd’s rights
Tourist couple has truck stolen in New Orleans with their four dogs inside
Couple visiting New Orleans has truck stolen with 4 dogs inside
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Records fall as Northwest swelters under multiday heat wave
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett’s mortgage company redlined in Philly