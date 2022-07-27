First Alert Forecast: Rain Still Around Into Early Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms around the area helped cool temperatures into the 80′s during the day. As we head into the later part of the week, an upper-level high pressure to our east will continue to weaken, and thus allow for showers and storms to occur daily. Some showers will come in off the Gulf during the morning, while our stronger showers and thunderstorms will form off the sea breeze during the afternoons. This pattern holds into the weekend and early part of next week, where increased coverage of rain will help keep our temperatures in the lower 90′s, with lows in the mid to upper 70′s.

First Alert Forecast: More Showers and Storms (KPLC)

Heading into the later part of next week, there are indications that the upper-level high returns west of the area, which will lower rain chances and raise temperatures. The tropics remain quiet, with no development expected within the next 5 days. Quiet times like these are a good time to check on or create hurricane preparedness kits, especially with the peak of the season only a couple months away.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.