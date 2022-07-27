FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Downpours remain in the forecast, unsettled to end the week

Temperatures remain hot with a few storms (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday was a nice day for most locations as we got heavy downpours pushing through and providing some beneficial rainfall to help with the drought situation. We also saw sunshine to help dry things out as high temperatures managed to climb back into the lower and middle 90′s despite the extra cloud cover and storms. Expect a similar day for today as scattered showers and storms will begin developing this morning and continue to move through as we head into the afternoon.

As you make your way out the door this morning we are seeing a similar start to the last couple of days as temperatures are sitting in the middle to upper 70′s with a few scattered showers along the immediate coastline. Sunshine and a mix of clouds will be the weather story this morning as sunshine will help to warm us into the lower and middle 90′s, but like on Tuesday the chance for a few downpours will be with us as we head into the mid-morning hours.. Rain chances do look to be slightly higher than yesterday as we see scattered downpours and a few storms developing early this morning and then spreading northward into the afternoon. We’ll take any rain that we can get at the moment as our rain deficit continues to grow to over 16 inches here in Lake Charles and across many areas of southern Southwest Louisiana. Thankfully rain chances will remain in the forecast for the next several days and bring us the opportunity to cut into the departure just a little.

Our forecast remains relatively unchanged from what we were looking at earlier this week as high pressure is staying just far enough to the east that we are seeing daily thunderstorm chances. Most of our mornings will stay fairly quiet with a few downpours along the coastline but as we head into the afternoon and evening more of us stand the chance of seeing scattered showers and storms. Sunshine will help to warm us during the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90′s and heat index values into the triple digits at times, so you’ll want to make sure to stay cool and hydrated as well. While most locations won’t see rain every single day those that do will get some much needed rain and cooling relief and that looks to continue into next weekend and even next week as we don’t really see any significant changes in the weather pattern. Rainfall totals have trended in the upward direction over the last 24 hours with most areas looking at an average of 1/4-1/2 inch of rain over the next week.

Looking into next week the pattern looks to be relatively the same although models are hinting at the idea we may see a slight reduction in rain chances as high pressure tries to slide into the area from the west. Regardless if it does or not the heat and humidity will continue to roll on as highs stay steady in the lower to middle 90′s with a few stray showers and storms. Thankfully the tropics are remaining quiet at the moment across the Gulf and Atlantic Basin as Saharan Dust continues to keep the tropical waves to a minimum.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

