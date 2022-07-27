50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Beauregard Electric Co-Op warns of recent phone scam

Beauregard Electric Co-Op warns of phone scammers
Beauregard Electric Co-Op warns of phone scammers(Pixabay)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Co-Op is warning customers of a recent phone scam that claims members have overpaid on their bill and are eligible for reimbursement.

BECi says it will never ask its members to provide or verify their financial information over the phone.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to contact BECi at (337) 463-6221.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

Tourist couple has truck stolen in New Orleans with their four dogs inside
Couple visiting New Orleans has truck stolen with 4 dogs inside
Louisiana Public Service Commission
LIVESTREAM: Public Service Commission meets amid high electric bills
Heavy downpours and storms possible this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Downpours remain in the forecast, unsettled to end the week
SWLA Arrest Report - July 26, 2022