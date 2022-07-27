Beauregard Electric Co-Op warns of recent phone scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Co-Op is warning customers of a recent phone scam that claims members have overpaid on their bill and are eligible for reimbursement.

BECi says it will never ask its members to provide or verify their financial information over the phone.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to contact BECi at (337) 463-6221.

