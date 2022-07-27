50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for suspect believed to have robbed Beaumont store twice in 10 days(Beaumont Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect believed to have robbed clerks at the L&P Market in Beaumont, TX, twice within 10 days, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say the first aggravated robbery happened on July 14. 2022, and the second on July 24. During the second robbery, the suspect reportedly hit the clerk over the head with his handgun. During both robberies, the suspect wore the same blue and black jacket, had a black handgun, and left running south.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male between 5′6 and 5′8.

Police ask anyone who has any information that can help in their investigation to contact them at 409-832-1234, to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS, or to use anonymously give them a tip online HERE.

