Amedisys Home Health handing out donated box fans in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Amedisys Home Health is helping provide some relief for senior residents in the lake area.

“We live in Southwest Louisiana, Southwest Louisiana is one hot place right, so we know by going into these patients homes and into these residents homes of the community that they have a big need for fans,” Amedisys Home Health employee, Lawrence Sims said.

With temperatures scorching in the nineties every day of the week, we’re all feeling the heat, and home health providers see the need for relief every day.

“The senior citizens are very heavy on our mind right now, they are very vulnerable with their health in these extreme temperatures, so if they would like to receive a fan they can call our office, we will be glad to help them out, they can also apply for utility assistance through our power to care program to help with their Entergy bills,” Sims said.

While some stopped by to donate box fans, organizers said more are needed. To receive one, Angie Herr with the Council On Aging said just call.

“We are targeting seniors age 60 and above, they can actually call today and we will put them on a list and schedule a time for them to come by and pick it up,” Herr said.

“We definitely depend on clinicians to be the eyes and ears inside of homes, so we noticed that this was an overall need in healthcare to give back to our elderly population,” Sims said.

It is also not too late to donate a fan, you can always drop a fan off at the Council on Aging located at 3950 Gerstner Memorial Blvd in Lake Charles. They also accept monetary donations.

