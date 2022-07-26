Water outage scheduled for Houston River Rd. area Wednesday
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Water District 7 will turn off water on Houston River Road Wednesday morning to make a tie-in at the Coach Williams Road Extension.
The service outage is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. When service is restored, a boil advisory will go into effect until the Louisiana Department of Health determines that the water is safe.
The outage will affect customers in the following areas:
- Houston River Road, between Anthony Ferry and Nolan Bunch
- All of Nolan Bunch North and South.
