Water outage scheduled for Houston River Rd. area Wednesday

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Water District 7 will turn off water on Houston River Road Wednesday morning to make a tie-in at the Coach Williams Road Extension.

The service outage is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. When service is restored, a boil advisory will go into effect until the Louisiana Department of Health determines that the water is safe.

The outage will affect customers in the following areas:

  • Houston River Road, between Anthony Ferry and Nolan Bunch
  • All of Nolan Bunch North and South.

