Water outage scheduled for Houston River Rd. area Wednesday

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Water District 7 will turn off water on Houston River Road Wednesday morning to make a tie-in at the Coach Williams Road Extension.

The service outage is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. When service is restored, a boil advisory will go into effect until the Louisiana Department of Health determines that the water is safe.

The outage will affect customers in the following areas:

Houston River Road, between Anthony Ferry and Nolan Bunch

All of Nolan Bunch North and South.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.