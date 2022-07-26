SWLA Arrest Report - July 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 25, 2022.

Dylan Paul Rodriguez, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Alex Jacob Oquain, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Dominick James Mott, 22, Bridge City, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft of $25,000 or more; unauthorized entry of a place of business; instate detainer; probation detainer.

John Stephen Nicosia, 68, DeQuincy: Pornography involving juveniles; computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Quentin Sidney Hollins, 24, lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; failure to signal while turning; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer (2 charges).

Kirk Wayne Leblanc Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to signal while turning.

Charles Paul Bell, 68, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

James Melvine Cartwright, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jennifer Ann Trahan, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $50,000.

Laura Rosel Oquinn, 42, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lancey Paige Conner, 41, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Keith Briley, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

