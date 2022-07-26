Sulphur Police investigating multiple cases of possible identity theft

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur police are investigating multiple cases of possible identity thefts in the city. It all started about two weeks ago.

The detectives working the case put a list of some 20 names on the Sulphur Police Department Facebook page.

Mayor Mike Danahay says the police say that’s the fastest way they can get word to possible victims, that their information may have been stolen.

“Sulphur Police Department will use social media to put individuals names out there so that if they are possibly a victim of identity theft or could become a victim of identity theft that they be informed in the quickest possible manner which is social media,” Mayor Danahay said.

Danahay says a thief at a drive-thru may have photographed their card or ID. He says there’s no one way to fight identity theft, but it is important to be careful who you hand your card to and to be aware of what they are doing with it.

“Just be careful how you share your identification, that’s what’s most important and if you feel you’ve been violated with identity theft, contact your financial institution and make sure nothing is taking place on your credit,” he said.

The police department’s initial report indicates a 20-year-old woman, Dayshia Hardy, was arrested July 10 at a local fast food restaurant in reference to a theft.

“They had kind of narrowed it down to a particular establishment in Sulphur, so from that they were able to trace back the people who had been there. Since they had no way to contact them, they wanted them to contact Sulphur police,” said Danahay.

Hardy was given a citation but has now been referred to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office. Officials there say she is expected to be charged with 70 to 80 counts of identity theft.

We haven’t named the fast food restaurant where we believe this incident occurred yet. That’s because we just received the information and reached out after business hours. We want to give them time to respond to our questions. We’ll update you as soon as we hear back.

