50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Southland Conference releases updated volleyball schedules

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After Lamar, and Texas A&M - Commerce joined the Southland Conference, the Southland was forced to re-design their conference schedules in order to include the Cardinals, and Lions, and on Monday, the conference released the updated schedules.

McNeese State finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 18-11, and a conference record of 9-5, after losing to Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the Southland Conference Championship Game.

McNeese State 2022 Southland Schedule:

  • September 22: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce, Lake Charles, LA
  • September 24: vs. Northwestern State, Lake Charles, LA
  • September 27: @ Southeastern, Hammond, LA
  • September 29: @ Nicholls State, Thibodaux, LA
  • October 1: vs. New Orleans, Lake Charles, LA
  • October 6: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Lake Charles, LA
  • October 8: @ Houston Baptist, Houston, TX
  • October 13: vs. Incarnate Word, Lake Charles, LA
  • October 15: @ Lamar, Beaumont, TX
  • October 20: @ Northwestern State, Natchitoches, LA
  • October 22: @ Texas A&M - Commerce, Commerce, TX
  • October 27: vs. Nicholls State, Lake Charles, LA
  • October 29: @ New Orleans, New Orleans, LA
  • November 1: vs. Houston Baptist, Lake Charles, LA
  • November 3: @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi, TX
  • November 5: @ Incarnate Word, San Antonio, TX
  • November 10: vs. Southeastern, Lake Charles, LA
  • November 12: vs. Lamar, Lake Charles, LA
  • November 17-20: Southland Conference Tournament

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

7-In-Seven Countdown: Top Impact Players for McNeese State Football
Mondo Duplantis breaks own world record in the pole vault.
Former Tiger Mondo Duplantis breaks world record at World Athletics Championships
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski #McNeese
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski