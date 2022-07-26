Southland Conference releases updated volleyball schedules

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After Lamar, and Texas A&M - Commerce joined the Southland Conference, the Southland was forced to re-design their conference schedules in order to include the Cardinals, and Lions, and on Monday, the conference released the updated schedules.

McNeese State finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 18-11, and a conference record of 9-5, after losing to Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the Southland Conference Championship Game.

McNeese State 2022 Southland Schedule:

September 22: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce, Lake Charles, LA

September 24: vs. Northwestern State, Lake Charles, LA

September 27: @ Southeastern, Hammond, LA

September 29: @ Nicholls State, Thibodaux, LA

October 1: vs. New Orleans, Lake Charles, LA

October 6: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Lake Charles, LA

October 8: @ Houston Baptist, Houston, TX

October 13: vs. Incarnate Word, Lake Charles, LA

October 15: @ Lamar, Beaumont, TX

October 20: @ Northwestern State, Natchitoches, LA

October 22: @ Texas A&M - Commerce, Commerce, TX

October 27: vs. Nicholls State, Lake Charles, LA

October 29: @ New Orleans, New Orleans, LA

November 1: vs. Houston Baptist, Lake Charles, LA

November 3: @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi, TX

November 5: @ Incarnate Word, San Antonio, TX

November 10: vs. Southeastern, Lake Charles, LA

November 12: vs. Lamar, Lake Charles, LA

November 17-20: Southland Conference Tournament

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.