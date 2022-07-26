50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana gets new COVID-19 vaccine option

(WDBJ7)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health said Novavax’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in the state.

The announcement came after the CDC endorsed the vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. The FDA also announced an emergency use authorization of the Novavax shot.

Unlike the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, the Novavax shot is protein-based, according to Louisiana health leaders.

“If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Louisianans who have been vaccinated,” said state health officer Joseph Kanter.

Louisiana health officials said all healthcare providers in the state can begin ordering the Novavax shot immediately. The vaccine is expected to become available in the coming weeks.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Anyone with questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine should continue to contact their doctor.

