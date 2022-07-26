50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Goodwill hosting two career exploration workshops

Goodwill hosting two career exploration workshops
Goodwill hosting two career exploration workshops(Goodwill)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Representatives from Goodwill will be hosting two Career Exploration Workshops today, July 26 at Central Library.

The free workshops will take place from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The workshops are to help individuals who are having trouble deciding on a career path, just entering the workforce, or just want to make a change. Attendees will learn more about finding a career path that fits not only their skills but their interests as well.

Registration is required for both programs. To secure a spot, call Central Library at (337) 721-7116 or register online for the morning workshop HERE or the afternoon workshop HERE.

The program is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

We'll see afternoon highs pretty close to average over the next 5 days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, staying hot and humid
Some now are even questioning if they can afford to keep the lights on after they say their...
Electric companies give reasons for high bills
Some now are even questioning if they can afford to keep the lights on after they say their...
Electric companies give reasons for high bills
Union Local 561 for the Lake Charles Fire Department picketted at the intersection of Ryan and...
Lake Charles firefighters protest downtown, ask for better pay