Goodwill hosting two career exploration workshops

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Representatives from Goodwill will be hosting two Career Exploration Workshops today, July 26 at Central Library.

The free workshops will take place from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The workshops are to help individuals who are having trouble deciding on a career path, just entering the workforce, or just want to make a change. Attendees will learn more about finding a career path that fits not only their skills but their interests as well.

Registration is required for both programs. To secure a spot, call Central Library at (337) 721-7116 or register online for the morning workshop HERE or the afternoon workshop HERE.

The program is free and open to the public.

