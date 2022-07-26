FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, staying hot and humid

Rain chances remain in the forecast for our Tuesday afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was another hot and humid day for most locations as rain chances remained very isolated with just a few cooling showers and storms. Better rain chances are ahead for our Tuesday as scattered storms return as we see a little more lift in the atmosphere and we’ll keep the unsettled pattern ahead for the rest of the week. Thankfully showers and storms is the only thing we are watching over the next 10 days or so as the tropics remain quiet thanks to Saharan Dust.

Afternoon and evening storms will be possible as we go over the next 4 days (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning temperatures are off to a similar start to our Monday as many locations are sitting in the middle to upper 70′s. Winds are very light in nature and that is making it feel rather sticky thanks to the higher dew points we have as southerly winds continue to feed in Gulf moisture. Sun and a mix of clouds will be the weather story this morning as sunshine will help to warm us into the afternoon with high temperatures once again heading back into the lower and middle 90′s. Rain chances do look to be slightly higher than yesterday as we see a little more instability into the afternoon and that will help to bring some cooling showers and storms. We’ll take any rain that we can get at the moment as our rain deficit continues to grow to over 16 inches here in Lake Charles and across many areas of southern Southwest Louisiana. Thankfully rain chances will remain in the forecast for the next several days and bring us the opportunity to cut into the departure just a little.

We'll see afternoon highs pretty close to average over the next 5 days (KPLC)

The week ahead remains relatively the same for morning and afternoon as we are stuck in the summer time pattern as the ridge of high pressure that kept us dry last week slowly drifts to the east. As it does so our rain chances will increase just a little with scattered storms staying in the forecast with the better chance for widespread showers and storms staying to our north along a slow moving cold front that will eventually begin to stall and dissipate. Sunshine will help to warm us during the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90′s and heat index values into the triple digits at times, so you’ll want to make sure to stay cool and hydrated as well. Our daily rain chances aren’t going anywhere through the end of the week as high pressure remains far enough away that we see afternoon and evening storms. While most locations won’t see rain every single day those that do will get some much needed rain and cooling relief and that looks to continue into next weekend and even next week as we don’t really see any significant changes in the weather pattern.

We'll see our unsettled pattern continuing into the weekend (KPLC)

Looking ahead into next week the pattern looks to be relatively the same although models are hinting at the idea we may see a slight reduction in rain chances as high pressure tries to slide into the area from the west. Regardless if it does or not the heat and humidity will continue to roll on as highs stay steady in the lower to middle 90′s with a few stray showers and storms. Thankfully the tropics are remaining quiet at the moment across the Gulf and Atlantic Basin as Saharan Dust continues to keep the tropical waves to a minimum.

Rain chances have gone down a little over the last 24 hours (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

