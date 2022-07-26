Electric companies give reasons for high bills

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cost of gas, groceries and everyday living expenses has tugged on the pocketbooks of many. Some now are even questioning if they can afford to keep the lights on after they say their electric bills doubled and even tripled in some cases.

“We unplug the lights we are not using on a daily basis. We keep the thermostat on 74 or 75 until at night,” Kelcie Bynum said.

Hundreds and, in some of the most extreme cases, viewers are reporting a thousand dollars for their electric bills. Bynum said her family is trying to cut back on their usage and increase the temperature for some financial relief.

She said her bill this month was the most it has been since her and her husband bought their home last year.

“Now the one that just came in for July I think was $240,” Bynum said.

7News reached out to Entergy, Beauregard Electric, Cleco and Jeff Davis Electric about bill increases and received a response from all but Jeff Davis Electric.

All three attribute the increase to fuel costs, usage and high temperatures.

However, Beauregard Electric said from July 2021 to July 2022, their company has seen an increase of less than $13 for fuel charges – a price that is set by their supplier.

“The restoration charges last year were $3.97 compared to this year was $18.97,” Bynum said.

Bynum said she is among the many that noticed storm related charges on her bill. Out of the three electrical companies, Entergy and Cleoo have such charges.

Cleco said their average costumer is charged approximately $2.23 for their storm restoration charge.

“I think this should be an issue for insurance and not the people of Louisiana,” Bynum said.

In a full statement Cleco said:

Cleco Power Customer Bills

While multiple factors influence the price of electricity, the leading contributors are fuel costs and usage.

The cost of natural gas, the primary fuel used by Cleco Power to generate electricity, has skyrocketed. Natural gas prices for June 2022 compared to June 2021 have increased approximately 162 percent based on the Henry Hub index. Fuel costs are a direct pass-through to customers, and Cleco Power does not profit from fuel or this increase.

The demand for electricity increases during the hot summer months because more people use electricity to cool their homes – because of this, we see a national shift to higher market prices. At the same time, Louisiana is already experiencing higher-than-normal temperatures which lead to higher customer usage .

Cleco Power cannot predict nor control the price of fuel. Customers’ fuel charge is their kilowatt-hour usage multiplied by the fuel rate which changes monthly and is based to the cost of fuel for that month.

Cleco Power remains committed to working with customers and is exploring ways to further assist customers.

In addition to connecting our customers to federal, state and local bill assistance programs, Cleco Power offers programs like Budget Billing which averages customer bills for more predictable monthly bills, as well as our Power Wise energy efficiency programs which help customers lower energy usage at no out-of-pocket expense.

Watt Matters, a campaign to help focus customers on the part of the bill they can control – usage. Media resources related to the Watt Matters campaign, including energy-saving solutions, b-roll footage, logos and more can be found at As Cleco Power was anticipating rising fuel prices, we launched, a campaign to help focus customers on the part of the bill they can control – usage. Media resources related to thecampaign, including energy-saving solutions, b-roll footage, logos and more can be found at www.cleco.com/wattmatters

Cleco Power Storm Restoration Charge

The 2020 hurricane season was record-breaking for Cleco Power. Three major hurricanes impacted Cleco Power’s service territory – Hurricane Laura made landfall in August 2020, followed by Hurricanes Delta and Zeta in October 2020 – costing Cleco Power approximately $239.9 million to restore power.

The LPSC approved an Interim Storm Restoration Charge of approximately $2.23 per month for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours which began appearing on customer bills June 1, 2021.

Entergy said you can visit their website for more information regarding billing.

We also reached out to the Louisiana Public Service Commission about the increased cost of electricity and the hurricane relief fee showing up on bills. You can read their responses HERE.

