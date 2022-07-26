50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say

Human remains were found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach on Monday afternoon. (Source: Jesus Catalan/KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – More human remains have been found at Lake Mead in Nevada, marking the third body found there in the past few months.

Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday afternoon to remains spotted at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Because of low water levels, discoveries like this have become more common.

The first body was found in May inside a barrel that washed up from the receding lake. Officials believe the body is that of a murder victim from the 1970s or 1980s.

Days later, a second body was found, but officials believe no foul play was involved.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
SHOOTING
‘Sad and tragic situation’: Homeowner shoots, kills man he believes to be intruder

Latest News

WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Griner’s Russian trial considers medicinal use of cannabis
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian artillery,...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine