VPSO asking for help finding man missing since 2013

Ronald Morton
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing person, Ronald Morton.

Morton was last seen on October 9, 2013, in the Elimelech Trailer Park off of Highway 1211. He was 66 at the time of his disappearance. Today, he would be about 74 years old.

Morton left his residence on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ronald Morton, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

