Todd Graves buying Mega Millions tickets for all 50k Raising Cane’s employees

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at the nation's fourth largest jackpot. The prize has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The founder of Raising Cane’s is buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his employees as the jackpot grows to the fourth-largest prize ever.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, July 26. Lottery officials have raised the grand prize to $810 million. The prize has grown large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.

Todd Graves is buying one ticket on behalf of each of his 50,000 employees. If any of the tickets wins the mammoth prize, he says every Cane’s employee stands to win thousands of dollars.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

