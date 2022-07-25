50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 24, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 24, 2022.

Anthony Quinn Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); failure to signal while turning; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana.

Ashley Lynette Cormier, 30, Sulphur: Battery; domestic abuse (2 charges).

Rachael Ann Hare, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lanetia Alfreda Hurst, 48, Houston, TX: Fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; intentional littering; out of state detainer.

Coby Lee Blessing, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Donald Ray Welcome, 70, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; home invasion; property damage under $1,000.

Joe Edward Moguel, 50, Westlake: Failure to possess the required license for home improvements.

Trelon Nolan Guillory, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; must have parking lights.

