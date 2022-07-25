50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Homeowner fires warning shot at ‘suspicious’ vehicle; turns out to be gas truck

Linus Whitley Landry, 57, of 5406 Dave Williams Road, Jennings was arrested and booked into the...
Linus Whitley Landry, 57, of 5406 Dave Williams Road, Jennings was arrested and booked into the parish jail for resisting an officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is under arrested after allegedly firing a warning shot at a suspicious vehicle parked across the street from his home on Dave Williams Road, authorities said.

The truck, though, was responding to a gas leak, along with fire trucks, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Linus Whitley Landry, 57, was booked into the parish jail for resisting an officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Ivey said it was Landry who called authorities Saturday upset because an unidentified truck was park across the road from his home.

Landry told the dispatcher that he was “about to put holes in the truck” and that he had fired a warning shot with an AR rifle, but the vehicle had not moved, Ivey said.

When deputies arrived, they learned the truck was responding to a gas leak, Ivey said. The fire chief and firefighters were waiting for deputies before returning to their vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Lafayette Mayor-President Guillory checks himself into rehab for treatment
Lafayette Mayor-President Guillory checks himself into rehab for treatment
Water Outage
Iota water shut off to repair leaks
Calcasieu deputy receives award for financial crimes investigations
Calcasieu deputy receives award for financial crimes investigations
Ronald Morton
VPSO asking for help finding man missing since 2013