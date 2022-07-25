50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

DCFS
DCFS(dss.state.la.us)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program.

Each eligible child will receive a payment of $391 for June and July. The payment will be issued in two installments, one for $195 and a second for $196.

School districts submit eligibility information to DCFS. Included in that information is verification of eligible students who attended school in May 2022. For this reason, most students will not receive benefits right away.

All students in K-12 schools that receive free or reduced lunch and received P-EBT benefits for May 2022, will receive summer benefits immediately .

More information about the P-EBT program can be found at www.pebt-la.org

