FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple accidents across SWLA

Multiple accidents on I-10 across SWLA are causing traffic congestion.
Multiple accidents on I-10 across SWLA are causing traffic congestion.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple accidents on I-10 across SWLA are causing traffic congestion.

  • Congestion is approaching three miles on I-10 E at the PPG Drive exit due to an accident, Lake Charles Traffic said.
  • The right lane is blocked on I-210 East at the I-10/I-210 interchange due to an accident, Lake Charles Traffic said. Congestion is approaching two miles.
  • I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 4 (Vinton) due to an accident, Lake Charles Traffic said. Congestion is approaching two miles.

