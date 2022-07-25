FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple accidents across SWLA
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple accidents on I-10 across SWLA are causing traffic congestion.
- Congestion is approaching three miles on I-10 E at the PPG Drive exit due to an accident, Lake Charles Traffic said.
- The right lane is blocked on I-210 East at the I-10/I-210 interchange due to an accident, Lake Charles Traffic said. Congestion is approaching two miles.
- I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 4 (Vinton) due to an accident, Lake Charles Traffic said. Congestion is approaching two miles.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.