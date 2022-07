Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles firefighters protested in front of City Hall Monday morning, asking for better pay.

Union Local 561 for the Lake Charles Fire Department picketted at the intersection of Ryan and Pujo Street, just down the street from City Hall.

The firefighters say they are underpaid and overworked.

