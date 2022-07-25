Hwy 384 closed at Black Bayou Bridge for emergency repairs

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Hwy 384 is closed at the Black Bayou Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway until further notice due to a failure beneath the roadway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Drivers should take Hwy 385 until repairs are complete. DOTD will provide an update when the roadway has reopened.

