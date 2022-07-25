50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hwy 384 closed at Black Bayou Bridge for emergency repairs

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Hwy 384 is closed at the Black Bayou Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway until further notice due to a failure beneath the roadway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Drivers should take Hwy 385 until repairs are complete. DOTD will provide an update when the roadway has reopened.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Both eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed due to several boxes of roofing nails being scattered...
Scattered roofing nails on I-10 East near Exit 4 left multiple cars disabled
All lanes open on I-10 W near Opelousas Street
I-10 E closed on Calcasieu River Bridge due to accident
I-10 E open on Calcasieu River Bridge following accident
Overturned crane closes I-10 E near Vinton
Overturned crane: All lanes reopened on I-10 E near Vinton