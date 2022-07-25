50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former Tiger Mondo Duplantis breaks world record at World Athletics Championships

Mondo Duplantis breaks own world record in the pole vault.
Mondo Duplantis breaks own world record in the pole vault.(LSU Track & Field Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - Former LSU star Mondo Duplantis broke his own world record on Sunday, July 24 at the World Athletics Championship with a pole vault of 6.21m to win the gold for Sweden.

Four months ago in March Duplantis set the record of 6.20m and he holds the six highest vaults in world history at just 22 years old. The gold medal at the World Outdoors is one of the many accomplishments to his impressive career. He also won the gold medal at the 2021 Olympics and the 2022 World Indoor Championships.

Duplantis already won gold after clearing 6.00m, he then cleared 6.06m before raising the bar to 6.21m in which he cleared in just his second attempt in Eugene, Oregon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

7-In-Seven Countdown: Top Impact Players for McNeese State Football
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski #McNeese
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski
LSU made school history with three players taken in the first round in the each of the 2022...
LSU makes history in 2022 drafts with three players taken in the first round