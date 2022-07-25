First Alert Forecast: Normal summer pattern returns, meaning better daily rain chances

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next several days we will be in a weather pattern more normal for this time of year, that means a better coverage of rain on a daily basis! This will also provide some relief from the heat, at least in those areas that receive rainfall. Temperatures will still reach the low 90s during the afternoon hours along with heat indices near 100 degrees. This pattern is likely to remain in place into next week as well, so the odds of any one place receiving rain at least once over the next week are high.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no sign of development for the next week. This means we should close out the month of July on a quiet note! But remember that August and September are the most active months and activity could develop quickly. So, continue to monitor our forecasts for updates and be prepared to act if necessary.

