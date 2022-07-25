FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms return this afternoon, daily rain chances ahead

We'll continue to see hot afternoons with a few storms over the week ahead (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend was one filled with heat and humidity for all of us, but a few locations got some cooling relief in the form of showers and storms during the afternoon. If you weren’t lucky enough to receive the rainfall this weekend the good news is that you have another chance to see rainfall over the week ahead as we see a summer time pattern shaping up with daily rain chances. The heat and humidity will continue to stick around for this week, but our rain chances will remain in the forecast each day as storms fire up from daytime heating.

Keep the umbrella nearby this afternoon with a few storms around (KPLC)

As you begin to make your way out the door this morning our temperatures are sitting in the middle to upper 70′s once again and much like the last several weeks the warm and humid starts continue to stick around. Winds are fairly relaxed this morning as they remain generally out of the southerly direction with moisture continuing to be brought into the region. A mix of sun and clouds will be the name of the game as we go throughout the morning and into the afternoon as well, but as we near lunchtime our rain chances begin to increase just a little. Scattered storms and downpours look to develop in our southern communities to start and then slowly drift to the north for the afternoon and evening much like the last few days. Not everyone will see these showers and storms, but for those that do it will provide some much needed rainfall and relief from the heat. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App and the rain gear with you as you head out the door in case any showers move over your neighborhood.

Rain chances remain in the forecast this afternoon (KPLC)

Taking a look at the week ahead our forecast will be relatively the same each morning and afternoon as we are stuck in the summer time pattern as the ridge of high pressure that kept us dry last week slowly drifts to the east. As it does so our rain chances will increase just a little with scattered storms staying in the forecast each afternoon with the better chance for widespread showers and storms staying to our north along the frontal boundaries. Sunshine will help to warm us during the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90′s and heat index values into the triple digits at times. You’ll want to find a way to stay cool and hydrated for the week ahead but also keep an eye to the sky if you’ll be working outside for a prolonged period of time especially during the afternoon. Our daily rain chances aren’t going anywhere through the end of the week as high pressure remains far enough away that we see afternoon and evening storms.

Daily storm chances remain in the forecast through the week ahead (KPLC)

Even into next weekend and early next week our chances of rain will stay with us as we see isolated to scattered storms sticking around. Temperatures may warm a degree or two by early next week as rain chances will be a little lower as some drier air works its way in from the west. Thankfully we aren’t having to worry about the tropics as Saharan Dust continues to keep things quiet with no tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

We'll continue to keep rain chances in the forecast with the summer pattern (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.