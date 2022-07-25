Calcasieu deputy receives award for financial crimes investigations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Detective Michelle “Shelli” Fontenot has been awarded the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer Distinguished Service Award by the Louisiana Bankers Association.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso lauded Fontenont’s work saying, “Detective Fontenot is a hard-working deputy who is committed to investigating financial crimes for the victims in our parish. I am so pleased she is being recognized for her hard work and commitment to our community. Financial crimes are complex and tedious and take a dedicated investigator such as Detective Fontenot. I am proud to say she works for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Each year the Louisiana Bankers Association recognizes outstanding law enforcement officers from across the state who assist banks with the investigation of financial crimes.

