50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Authorities searching for two suspects accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

Taveon E. Williams, 20, and Melchezieck J. Simon, Jr., 20, both of Lake Charles, remain at...
Taveon E. Williams, 20, and Melchezieck J. Simon, Jr., 20, both of Lake Charles, remain at large, authorities said.(CPSO)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three men are accused of committing multiple vehicle burglaries in the Lake Charles and Moss Bluff area, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO detectives responded to numerous vehicle burglaries on June 24, and June 29, authorities said. During the initial investigation, surveillance footage from several residences and businesses showed three unknown men in a silver four door sedan that were responsible for the burglaries.

On July 4, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an additional vehicle burglary, where they detained one of the suspects from the surveillance footage, 20-year-old Jermaine C. Obrien Jr. of Lake Charles, authorities said. It was also discovered by detectives that Obrien has a silver four door sedan registered to him.

The CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit arrested and booked Obrien into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 18. He is charged with 16 counts of simple burglary; 3 counts of theft of a firearm; 3 counts of possession of a firearm by persons convicted of domestic violence; 4 counts of theft less than $1,000; possession of CDS II with intent to distribute; and possession of marijuana.

His bond is set at $150,000.

The additional two suspects, Taveon E. Williams, 20, and Melchezieck J. Simon, Jr., 20, both of Lake Charles, remain at large, authorities said. CPSO deputies attempted to locate Williams and Simon but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams and Simon are asked to call CPSO at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

In accordance with newly amended R.S. 44:4.1(B)(38) and Code of Criminal Procedure Article 234, mugshots are being released for Williams and Simon. It has been determined the release of photos will assist in apprehending the individuals.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Lafayette Mayor-President Guillory checks himself into rehab for treatment
Lafayette Mayor-President Guillory checks himself into rehab for treatment
Hwy 384 closed at Black Bayou Bridge for emergency repairs
Linus Whitley Landry
Sheriff’s Office: Homeowner fires warning shot at ‘suspicious’ vehicle; turns out to be gas truck
Water Outage
Iota water shut off to repair leaks