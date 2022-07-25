Authorities searching for two suspects accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three men are accused of committing multiple vehicle burglaries in the Lake Charles and Moss Bluff area, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO detectives responded to numerous vehicle burglaries on June 24, and June 29, authorities said. During the initial investigation, surveillance footage from several residences and businesses showed three unknown men in a silver four door sedan that were responsible for the burglaries.

On July 4, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an additional vehicle burglary, where they detained one of the suspects from the surveillance footage, 20-year-old Jermaine C. Obrien Jr. of Lake Charles, authorities said. It was also discovered by detectives that Obrien has a silver four door sedan registered to him.

The CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit arrested and booked Obrien into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 18. He is charged with 16 counts of simple burglary; 3 counts of theft of a firearm; 3 counts of possession of a firearm by persons convicted of domestic violence; 4 counts of theft less than $1,000; possession of CDS II with intent to distribute; and possession of marijuana.

His bond is set at $150,000.

The additional two suspects, Taveon E. Williams, 20, and Melchezieck J. Simon, Jr., 20, both of Lake Charles, remain at large, authorities said. CPSO deputies attempted to locate Williams and Simon but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams and Simon are asked to call CPSO at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

In accordance with newly amended R.S. 44:4.1(B)(38) and Code of Criminal Procedure Article 234, mugshots are being released for Williams and Simon. It has been determined the release of photos will assist in apprehending the individuals.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.