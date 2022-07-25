7-In-Seven Countdown: Top Impact Players for McNeese State Football

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week for our 7-In-Seven countdown, we are counting down the top-seven impact players for McNeese State entering into the 2022 football season.

7. Kordell Williams, Senior, Linebacker

Coming in at number seven is senior linebacker Kordell Williams. In 2021 Williams was named to the All-Southland Conference First Team, the All-Louisiana Second Team, and was named to the Southland Conference All-Academic Team as well. Entering the 2022 season, Williams has already been honored with being named to the pre-season All-Southland Conference First Team, and for good reason following his impressive 2021 season.

Williams started at linebacker in each of McNeese State’s 11 games, tallying 100 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for loss, an interception, a pass break-up, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery as well.

Williams became the first Cowboy in three years to tally 100 tackles, and also had the fourth most total tackles in the Southland Conference last season as well.

