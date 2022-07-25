50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

7-In-Seven Countdown: Top Impact Players for McNeese State Football

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week for our 7-In-Seven countdown, we are counting down the top-seven impact players for McNeese State entering into the 2022 football season.

7. Kordell Williams, Senior, Linebacker

Coming in at number seven is senior linebacker Kordell Williams. In 2021 Williams was named to the All-Southland Conference First Team, the All-Louisiana Second Team, and was named to the Southland Conference All-Academic Team as well. Entering the 2022 season, Williams has already been honored with being named to the pre-season All-Southland Conference First Team, and for good reason following his impressive 2021 season.

Williams started at linebacker in each of McNeese State’s 11 games, tallying 100 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for loss, an interception, a pass break-up, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery as well.

Williams became the first Cowboy in three years to tally 100 tackles, and also had the fourth most total tackles in the Southland Conference last season as well.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski #McNeese
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski
Sports Person of the Week - Jack Zelezinski
LSU made school history with three players taken in the first round in the each of the 2022...
LSU makes history in 2022 drafts with three players taken in the first round
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West