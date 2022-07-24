SWLA Arrest Report - July 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2022.

Joseph Golden Lynn Thibeaux, 60, Lake Charles: Riding on roadways and bicycle paths; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Obstruction of justice; Possession of Marijuana.

Frankie Lee Thomas, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Obedience to police officers and traffic signs.

Kade Charles Pierson, 26, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Charles Anthony Garrison, 57, Coca, FL: Out of state detainer.

Oscar Rivera, 48, Lake Charles: Bicycles; Resisting an officer by flight; Open alcoholic beverage in prohibited public place; Possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Elliott Skipper, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of Marijuana; Drug paraphernalia; Headlamps on motor vehicles.

