50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 23, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2022.

Joseph Golden Lynn Thibeaux, 60, Lake Charles: Riding on roadways and bicycle paths; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Obstruction of justice; Possession of Marijuana.

Frankie Lee Thomas, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Obedience to police officers and traffic signs.

Kade Charles Pierson, 26, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Charles Anthony Garrison, 57, Coca, FL: Out of state detainer.

Oscar Rivera, 48, Lake Charles: Bicycles; Resisting an officer by flight; Open alcoholic beverage in prohibited public place; Possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Elliott Skipper, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of Marijuana; Drug paraphernalia; Headlamps on motor vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

We'll see scattered storms back in the forecast for Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return for Sunday, more rain possible throughout next week
LCPD advises drivers to avoid I-10 east for several hours. Traffic is diverted onto Fruge to...
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 EB near Shattuck Street
Due to two mainline water leaks, the entire town of Iota’s water system will be shutdown on...
Town of Iota water system to shut down Monday, July 25
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2022