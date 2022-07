Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Starting July 25, Waste Management will be starting their pickup routes at 5:00 a.m. due to the excessive heat.

WM is requesting all citizens of Sulphur to have their trash bins out by 4:00 a.m.

This will be the scheduled pick-up time until further notice, WM said.

