50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Scattered roofing nails on I-10 East near Exit 4 left multiple cars disabled

Both eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed due to several boxes of roofing nails being scattered...
Both eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed due to several boxes of roofing nails being scattered all over the roadway between the Sabine River Bridge and Vinton (exit 4), Louisiana State Police Troop D said.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both eastbound lanes of I-10 between the Sabine River Bridge and Vinton (exit 4) were closed this morning due to several boxes of roofing nails being scattered all over the roadway, Louisiana State Police Troop D said.

The nails caused multiple vehicles to become disabled, authorities said.

The roofing nails have been cleared from the roadway and I-10 E has reopened, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 23, 2022
We'll see scattered storms back in the forecast for Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return for Sunday, more rain possible throughout next week
LCPD advises drivers to avoid I-10 east for several hours. Traffic is diverted onto Fruge to...
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 EB near Shattuck Street
Due to two mainline water leaks, the entire town of Iota’s water system will be shutdown on...
Town of Iota water system to shut down Monday, July 25