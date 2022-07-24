Scattered roofing nails on I-10 East near Exit 4 left multiple cars disabled
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both eastbound lanes of I-10 between the Sabine River Bridge and Vinton (exit 4) were closed this morning due to several boxes of roofing nails being scattered all over the roadway, Louisiana State Police Troop D said.
The nails caused multiple vehicles to become disabled, authorities said.
The roofing nails have been cleared from the roadway and I-10 E has reopened, authorities said.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.