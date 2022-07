Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Police Jury is hosting a community ‘Back 2 School Fun Day Bash’ on Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

The event will be located at the MLK Community Center on 2009 N. Simmons Street in Lake Charles.

Free school supplies, bookbags, food and more will be provided.

