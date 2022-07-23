Vernon Parish Animal Shelter offering free adoptions this weekend

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Picking out a family pet is not an easy decision, but if cost is what’s hindering you, there’s a solution - the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is holding a free adoption event this weekend.

“Now is a great time to bring a new family member home. People are finishing up their vacations, people are getting ready to get the kids back in school, introducing a new pet to your family, letting them learn the routine, perfect timing,” MariAnne Sumney, the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Director said.

At the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter, the kennels are overflowing. Sixty-one dogs and cats of all ages are ready to be adopted.

“We partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free or reduced adoption fees, for us they are going to be free. There will be no charge, my kennels are full, I need to make some room desperately,” Sumney said.

Keeping a shelter no-kill is a challenge, but officials say this animal shelter has a very high survival rate.

“We get a lot of stray dogs, we get a lot of owner surrenders, and unfortunately, we have a limited amount of kennels. We’re trying to reach no-kill by the end of the year, we are at 96.4 percent save rate for this year. We are super excited to be there, but in order to continue to be there we have to have events like this,” Sumney said.

The free adoption event will continue Saturday morning at the shelter from 8 a.m. until noon. You can find them at 272 JL O’Banion Rd. in Leesville.

