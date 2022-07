Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Due to two mainline water leaks, the entire town of Iota’s water system will be shut down on July 25 at 6 a.m., Iota mayor Cody Leckelt said.

A timeline has yet to be determined for how long the water system will remain off. A boil advisory will be issued once the system is restored.

