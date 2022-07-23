50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2022.

Abriel Vargas Rivera, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; Drug paraphernalia; Possession of a Schedule I drug; Tail lamps; Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Skyler Donavon Beard, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Cory Lynn Edwards, 33, Crosby: Fail to possess required license for home improvements.

Christine Renea Johnson, 27, Groves: Aggravated second degree battery.

Latosha Frances Brune, 32, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Christopher Joseph Randell, 32, Vinton: Violations of protective orders.

Kelvin Anderson Matthews, 31, Abbeville: Instate detainer.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

A new garden center is in the works in downtown Lake Charles.
New gardening center coming to downtown Lake Charles
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Possible This Weekend
A new garden center is in the works in downtown Lake Charles.
New gardening center coming to downtown Lake Charles
A Lake Charles man convicted of killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced to 40 years in...
‘My baby died alone without anyone to hold her hand, comfort her:’ Chatman sentenced to 40 years