SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2022.
Abriel Vargas Rivera, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; Drug paraphernalia; Possession of a Schedule I drug; Tail lamps; Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Skyler Donavon Beard, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cory Lynn Edwards, 33, Crosby: Fail to possess required license for home improvements.
Christine Renea Johnson, 27, Groves: Aggravated second degree battery.
Latosha Frances Brune, 32, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Christopher Joseph Randell, 32, Vinton: Violations of protective orders.
Kelvin Anderson Matthews, 31, Abbeville: Instate detainer.
