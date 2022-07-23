50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

New gardening center coming to downtown Lake Charles

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is good news for plant and gardening enthusiasts - a new garden center is in the works in downtown Lake Charles.

“Well, then of course, then the storms came and took out everything,” Keith Greenlee said. “I lost my partner at the same time. So, I decided to go forward with the dream.”

Located just next to Sweets and Treats on Ryan Street, the plant lover’s paradise is what Keith Greenlee said has been a dream of his that sprouted from a hobby in his back yard, and it coined the name for his new project.

“People nicknamed it Shangri La Ti Da, because of Shangri La, but La Ti Da because all these pretty flowers are back here, and no one knew they were back there,” Greenlee said.

Greenlee has years of experience working at plant nurseries and volunteering at the LSU Ag Center, but he wanted to get his hands dirty with something more challenging. He said his nursery will house everything from landscaping shrubs to succulents, but native plants are his focus.

“I decided that I wanted to do something that specialized in native plants,” Greenlee said.

Greenlee has spent the last several months obtaining proper permits, attending city meetings and working alongside an architect. The next step in the process is to begin the construction and turn his ideas into a reality.

“I’ll have a large pavilion set up, and people can go have a cookie, come and sit, shop for plants,” Greenlee said. “I will have master gardeners come and talk and answers questions for you. You can read books all you want, but there is nothing like hands on experience.”

Greenlee said he is aiming to have the garden center open by spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Possible This Weekend
A new garden center is in the works in downtown Lake Charles.
New gardening center coming to downtown Lake Charles
A Lake Charles man convicted of killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced to 40 years in...
‘My baby died alone without anyone to hold her hand, comfort her:’ Chatman sentenced to 40 years
FILE - Monkeypox
State prepares for Monkeypox outbreak in Louisiana