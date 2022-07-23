New gardening center coming to downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is good news for plant and gardening enthusiasts - a new garden center is in the works in downtown Lake Charles.

“Well, then of course, then the storms came and took out everything,” Keith Greenlee said. “I lost my partner at the same time. So, I decided to go forward with the dream.”

Located just next to Sweets and Treats on Ryan Street, the plant lover’s paradise is what Keith Greenlee said has been a dream of his that sprouted from a hobby in his back yard, and it coined the name for his new project.

“People nicknamed it Shangri La Ti Da, because of Shangri La, but La Ti Da because all these pretty flowers are back here, and no one knew they were back there,” Greenlee said.

Greenlee has years of experience working at plant nurseries and volunteering at the LSU Ag Center, but he wanted to get his hands dirty with something more challenging. He said his nursery will house everything from landscaping shrubs to succulents, but native plants are his focus.

“I decided that I wanted to do something that specialized in native plants,” Greenlee said.

Greenlee has spent the last several months obtaining proper permits, attending city meetings and working alongside an architect. The next step in the process is to begin the construction and turn his ideas into a reality.

“I’ll have a large pavilion set up, and people can go have a cookie, come and sit, shop for plants,” Greenlee said. “I will have master gardeners come and talk and answers questions for you. You can read books all you want, but there is nothing like hands on experience.”

Greenlee said he is aiming to have the garden center open by spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.