FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return for Sunday, more rain possible throughout next week

We'll see temperatures cooling through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend has gotten off to a hot start as temperatures climb back into the lower 90s this afternoon, but scattered showers and storms made it return and that helped cool things down as we went through the afternoon and evening. As we move into Sunday isolated showers and storms will be back into the forecast as temperatures once again will be on the hot side thanks to plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. The week ahead will feature plenty of rain chances and temperatures much more seasonable for this time of year as we’ll see several of disturbances making their way into the area.

We'll see scattered storms back in the forecast for Sunday (KPLC)

As you’re heading out the door this evening maybe grabbing a bite to eat we will see temperatures holding pretty steady back into the mid to upper 80s and then slowly cooling back into the lower 80s as we head into the early portions of the overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue to diminish as well as they move northward with time and eventually we’ll see a pretty quiet overnight before a few showers return to the forecast as we head into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will steadily fall back into the middle to upper 70s come Sunday morning with a mixture of sun and clouds although there could be a few stray showers along the immediate coastline maybe working their way up towards the I10 corridor. As we go throughout the day temperatures will continue to warm back into the lower 90s for our high temperatures but also can we get the price of some showers and storms as though form along the I-10 corridor on then lift northward with time better chances of widespread rain look to stay to our north as well. Changes are on the way though as this week looks to be more unsettled you’ll need to keep the rain gear as well as the first alert weather app with you help you track those showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast (KPLC)

Looking at the week ahead temperatures will hold pretty seasonable for this time of year as we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds most afternoons with high temperatures back into the lower to middle 90s. We’ve been stuck under a ridge of high pressure all week long and that’s slowly beginning to weaken and move a little bit farther to the east although it will still remain close enough on Monday that rain chances remain fairly isolated. As we progress through the week at Ridge of high pressure will continue to weaken and as it does so that’s going allow more scattered showers and storms to return add some more summer like pattern begins to take shape. Rain won’t be a huge factor for us as it’s not going to be widespread each afternoon it’s going to be more of your typical garden variety showers and storms where some areas will pick up some heavy downpours others will stay on the hot and dry side and unfortunately more widespread rain doesn’t look likely for the next 5 to 10 days. Rain totals are on the way up though as many areas will pick up a half an inch to maybe an inch of rain over the next seven days some areas could pick up a little bit more than that obviously with some of those heavier showers and storms but you’ll want to make sure to keep a close watch on the forecast as some days will feature better rain chances than others.

We'll see high pressure slowly moving east as we head into mid-week (KPLC)

Taking a quick check of the second-half of the 10 day forecast as we head towards next weekend scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast as well as temperatures pretty close to average back into the lower 90s. We need all the rain we can get though as our drought condition still remains in the moderate category at the moment but with lower rain chances in the forecast that may grow especially for areas along and South of I-10 with most of the daily storms looking to stay a little farther to the north. Thankfully the tropics are remaining very quiet and no new development is expected over the next five days our main focus is on our daily storm chances as well as keeping cool during this hot period of weather.

Rain totals slowly increasing as we head into the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.