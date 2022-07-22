Thieves take ATM from store after smashing front glass with sledgehammer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of an ATM that happened during the early morning hours on Friday, July 22.
Deputies said detectives responded to the Kangaroo Express on Jefferson Highway near Barringer Foreman Road after an alarm was called in, indicating there had been a “glass break alarm” at the business.
According to EBRSO, detectives found the front of the building was damaged and an ATM was missing.
Deputies said surveillance footage showed a black Chevrolet Silverado with a camper shell back up to the front of the store around 1:30 a.m.
Once at the window, two people got out of the truck while the driver stayed inside, according to detectives. Investigators said one of the thieves used a sledgehammer to break the front glass.
After breaking the glass, the second thief fastened a tow strap to the ATM, EBRSO reported. Authorities said the driver then pulled the ATM out of the store. They added all three thieves then put the ATM into the back of the truck and drove off.
If anyone has any information about the ATM theft, please contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at 225-389-5064 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
