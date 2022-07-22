50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 21, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 21, 2022.

Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, Queens, NY: Federal detainer; theft of $1,500 or more; unlawful possession of fraudulent identification documents; conspiracy; forgery; theft over $500.

Shane Kadeem Robinson, 28, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (2 charges); misdemeanor sexual battery; federal detainer; contempt of court.

Jarandall Davon Provost, 28, New Iberia: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; instate detainer (2 charges); contempt of court.

Florence Mae Stanley, 36, Starks: Contempt of court.

Megan Nicole Hayden, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Brenning Shqueal Brown, 29, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000.

Seth Oneal Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons.

Alaya Denee Fontenot, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges).

Terry Seth Champagne, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Freddie Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Chasity Nichole Daigle, 30, Welsh: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Clayton Smith, 30, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Deandrus Jones, 27, Lafayette: Federal detainer.

John Ivory McCorpen Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.

John Robert Stevens Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Stacy Renee Jefferson, 21, Lake Charles: Child endangerment (2 charges); domestic abuse; violations of protective orders.

Chenxi Lin, 30, Humble, TX: Promoting prostitution; pandering; money laundering; conspiracy.

Christopher James Tomplait, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Norman Ken Monceaux, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; assault; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Marco Monique Joseph, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Earl Arthur Miller Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Obscenity; trespassing.

Trenton Wade Barlow, 46, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Roy Haynes, 30, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Jake Abram Dugas, 22, Ragley: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

