50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

New recommendations advise breastfeeding up to or beyond 2 years

By Haley Weger
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its recommendations for breastfeeding. It’s now suggesting breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months, and continuing for two years or beyond.

They’re also hoping to erase the stigma for mothers who choose to breastfeed into toddlerhood.

”We want moms to continue breastfeeding ‘til they’re six months, start adding solid foods then continue on ‘til their baby is two years old. Some moms breastfeed longer, but the baby and the mom will reap the benefits for as long as she breastfeeds,” said Therese Deroche with the Children’s Clinic of Southwest Louisiana.

Deroche says benefits of breastfeeding include fewer ear infections and respiratory illnesses and countless immunological benefits - just to name a few.

“There are a lot of benefits for mom too, she will have a lower blood pressure just by breastfeeding, it’s very calming for her to breastfeed, and she will have decrease in breast cancer and ovarian cancer,” she said.

Deroche said she’s hoping these updated recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics will help reduce stigma for parents who choose to continue breastfeeding up to, or even after a child is two years old.

“It encourages the mom to know that breastfeeding is best and to know that her milk will provide all of the nutrients that the baby needs and through toddlerhood there’s no reason to use any formula,” said Deroche.

“Those older babies aren’t breastfeeding very often, so they shouldn’t be concerned about the public opinion. Most moms are not gonna bring their moms in public places and breastfeed openly, usually those babies are feeding by cup and those moms are pumping and putting their breast milk in a cup,” said Deroche.

She says ultimately, the entire family needs to be a part of deciding the best course of action for them.

“I always encourage them to do what’s best for their family, you want dad to be supportive, the whole unity of the family, the grandparents, whoever is keeping the baby when mom goes to work - you want them all to be on the same page,” said Deroche.

Deroche says she knows breastfeeding can be difficult, or even impossible for some mothers. She says that’s when speaking to a pediatrician, or lactation specialist can be helpful.

There is also a breastmilk donation center right here in Lake Charles. Pink and Blue Avenue is set up as a donation site, and then the milk is shipped off to New Orleans where is it used in hospitals across the state, mostly for NICU babies.

If you’re interested, you can CLICK HERE to learn more, and to see if you are eligible to donate.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Dr. Cavanaugh says anybody with those symptoms should get tested, along with anybody who has...
Latest on COVID-19 in SWLA and highly transmittable new variant
Dr. Cavanaugh says anybody with those symptoms should get tested, along with anybody who has...
Latest on COVID-19 in SWLA and highly transmittable new variant
They’re also hoping to erase the stigma for mothers who choose to breastfeed into toddlerhood.
New recommendations advise breastfeeding up to or beyond 2 years
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 22, 2022