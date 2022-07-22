Man sentenced to 40 years for killing pregnant woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man convicted of killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Vernell A. Chatman, Jr., 35, choked and beat 27-year-old Kayla Jones in 2019, leaving her body in the freezing cold.

He was found guilty of manslaughter and second-degree feticide.

Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Chatman Friday to 32 years on the manslaughter count and eight years on the feticide count. The sentences are to run consecutively.

