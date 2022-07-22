50/50 Thursdays
Man sentenced to 40 years for killing pregnant woman

Prosecutors say Vernell A. Chatman, Jr., 35, choked and beat 27-year-old Kayla Jones in 2019,...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man convicted of killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Vernell A. Chatman, Jr., 35, choked and beat 27-year-old Kayla Jones in 2019, leaving her body in the freezing cold.

He was found guilty of manslaughter and second-degree feticide.

Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Chatman Friday to 32 years on the manslaughter count and eight years on the feticide count. The sentences are to run consecutively.

