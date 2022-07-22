50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU makes history in 2022 drafts with three players taken in the first round

LSU made school history with three players taken in the first round in the each of the 2022...
LSU made school history with three players taken in the first round in the each of the 2022 drafts.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers made history in 2022 with three players taken in the first round of the NFL, NBA and MLB drafts. They were the only school in the country to complete this.

LSU’s two-time All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans only playing in just 10 games in the last two seasons. Stingley cemented himself as one of the best shutdown corners in 2019 as a true freshman helping the Tigers go 15-0 and the 2019 National Championship.

A product of the Dunham School, Stingley had 73 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, 26 passes defended, and six interceptions. He was a consensus All-American in 2019, as well as the 2019 SEC Newcomer of the Year, a 2019 First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and a 2019 Second Team All-SEC selected by coaches, and a 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team.

In 2020 he was named a First-Team All-American by the AFCA and a 2020 First-Team All-SEC by the AP and coaches.

Forward Tari Eason, was selected No. 17 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his lone season at LSU, Eason was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year and was a First-Team All-SEC selection while averaging 16.9 points per game, shooting 52% from the floor, and averaging 6.6 rebounds per game. He also added 36 blocks and 94 steals.

LSU infielder Jacob Berry was selected No. 6 overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2022 MLB Draft, the highest drafted player since Alex Bregman was selected No. 2 overall by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft.

In his one season in Baton Rouge, Berry had a .370 batting average with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI, and 47 runs scored. In conference play, he hit .400 with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

A product of Queen Creek, Arizona Berry was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a second-team All-American selection by Perfect Game and the NCBWA and was named to a third-team All-America from Collegiate Baseball. He was also a second-team All-SEC selection as well.

The Arizona transfer was the Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year in 2021 and he played in all 63 games with 62 starts. He had a .352 batting average with 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs, and 70 RBI.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
SLC Media Day: Goff and Cowboys saddle up for 2022
SLC Media Day: Goff and Cowboys saddle up for 2022 #McNeese
Coach Goff and the pokes saddle up for 2022
SLC Media Day: Goff and Cowboys ready to saddle up in 2022
Southland Conference undergoes changes with the addition of Lamar and Texas A&M Commerce, and...
Southland Conference grows to 10 teams, but more changes could be on the way