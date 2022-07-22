50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Davis School Board holding substitute job fair Friday morning

(KPLC)
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish School Board is gearing up to host a substitute job fair Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m.

They are looking for substitutes for bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, paraprofessionals and teachers. The job fair will be held at Union Baptist Church Family Center, 1014 South Main St., in Jennings.

These substitute positions could lead to permanent positions. There are also a few permanent teaching jobs available. To find those jobs, click HERE.

