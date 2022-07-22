50/50 Thursdays
GRAPHIC DETAILS: Veterinarians forced to euthanize nearly 30 dogs in animal cruelty case

Authorities say they arrested a woman after removing nearly 30 dogs from a home in Georgia living in unsafe conditions. (Source: WALB)
By Candace Newman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NICHOLLS, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A woman is under arrest after police found multiple dogs living in deplorable conditions in a Georgia home.

Nicholls Police Department Chief Jamie Merritt said officers responded to a home regarding an animal complaint where they located seven adult dogs and 21 puppies at the residence.

WALB reports the home’s back door was open when officers arrived and found several adult dogs bleeding and hairless, covered with fleas.

Police said they found some animals deceased and dismembered.

According to authorities, three litters of puppies, some a few days old, were also found in the home with conditions so poor that the adult dogs were eating the puppies because they were without food.

Merritt said officers took the 28 animals to a veterinarian for assistance, but the team was forced to put the dogs down due to their health conditions.

Nicholls police reported Carol Dukes is facing eight counts of animal cruelty charges in the incident.

An arrest report showed she was already in jail since July 8, after being charged with a criminal trespass bench warrant, possession of meth and having a controlled substance.

Authorities said their animal cruelty investigation continues.

