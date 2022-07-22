50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain possible overnight with more scattered storms Friday

First Alert Forecast, Thursday evening
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After on a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developed over parts of Southwest Louisiana earlier this afternoon, the remainder of our primetime evening hours remains on the quiet side with temperatures gradually dropping through the 80s and heat index values closer to 95.

A complex of storms this evening over the ArkLaTex is slowly moving toward the southeast, and some new model data suggests outflow boundaries from this storm complex could help generate some rain and storms overnight that will move through Southwest Louisiana. Timing-wise, it looks to be well after midnight, closer to 3 to 5 AM before the rain would arrive and depart around the morning commute time.

Later in the day on Friday some additional scattered thunderstorms will likely return as temperatures warm up into the lower 90s. Over the next several days, scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be the norm. Meanwhile, the tropics remain quiet.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

