FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return today, a few rain chances for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few showers and storms returned for our Thursday, but most of the widespread rain stayed just to our north. Things looks to change as we head into this afternoon as scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast and some heavy downpours will be possible. Rain chances look to remain in the forecast for part of the weekend and you’ll need to keep an eye to the sky for lightning for any of the outdoor events.

So far this morning most of the showers and storms are remaining off to our east, but the energy from the storms is gradually working its way to the south and west and will help to trigger additional showers and storms for the afternoon. Temperatures are sitting pretty much where we have been the last several morning and that is in the middle to upper 70′s. Light breezes continue out of the south as well with most locations around 5 mph or so with some gust this afternoon closer to 15 or 20 mph. Expect scattered storms to begin to develop as we head closer to lunchtime and then continue off and on through the early afternoon before slowly tapering off as we head into the evening hours. High temperatures will be held in check thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain with most areas this afternoon only reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. If by some chance the storms form a little later and we see more sunshine then temperatures could be a degree or so higher for our inland communities. Make sure to have the rain gear and the KPLC First Alert Weather App with you as you head out the door this morning.

Unfortunately, the threat of showers and storms looks to continue into portions of our weekend as well. It won’t be a total washout by any stretch but if you have outdoor plans you’ll want to pay close attention to the forecast on Saturday as scattered storms look to remain in the forecast. The better chance of storms looks to be around lunchtime and into the early afternoon tomorrow and if you are out and about you’ll need to watch for lighting especially if you are hitting the lake or river. Sunday features some lower rain chances as we see isolated storm chances in the forecast but more sunshine as well, which will help to warm us a little more during the afternoon. High temperatures over the weekend look to remain in the lower and middle 90′s with heat index values in the triple digits at times although it may not be as warm as what we have seen throughout the week. Rain chances aren’t going anywhere anytime soon as they’ll stick with us as we head into next week.

Our forecast for next week remains relatively unchanged as we isolated showers and storms return starting Monday and stick around through late next week. Temperatures however look to remain on the warmer side with lower 90′s expected for the majority of next week even though showers and storms will be sticking around for most of the week. Thankfully the tropics are very quiet however as Saharan dust is remaining abundant across the Atlantic Basin with no development expected over the next 5 days.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

