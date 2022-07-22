First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Possible This Weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

After a rainy Friday morning, rain chances return again for our Saturday afternoon. These storms will be more of our typical scattered afternoon thunderstorms, forming along the sea breeze and working towards the north. If you are planning outdoor activities, be sure to keep an eye on the sky with our KPLC First Alert Weather App. More sunshine tomorrow will bring higher temperatures, with high temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 90′s as is usual for this time of year. Similar temperatures will follow on Sunday, with lower chances for rain. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70′s both nights.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Heading into next week, we return to a pattern more typical for this time of year, with the chance for daily afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures hang in the low to mid 90′s, with heat indices reaching the triple digits as well. We do not have to worry about the tropics, as no development is expected in the Atlantic during the next 5 days due to dry air across the basin.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.