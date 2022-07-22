50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Firefighters respond to Muller’s building after lightning strike

Firefighters respond to Mullers building
Firefighters respond to Mullers building(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department has given the “all-clear” this morning after responding to the Muller’s building in downtown Lake Charles following a lightning strike nearby.

Authorities say a lightning strike struck the energy power box next to the building which caused a loud noise that could be heard from the nearby area and caused some smoke from the building.

At last word, power has been restored to the building and there is minimal smoke.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Smart Living: From Prison to Purpose
Smart Living: From Prison to Purpose
Scattered storms are around to help start the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return today, a few rain chances for the weekend
SWLA Arrest Report - July 21, 2022
An effort to reduce our carbon footprint is making it’s way to Southwest Louisiana.
Wind energy could be coming to the coast of Southwest Louisiana