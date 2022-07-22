Firefighters respond to Muller’s building after lightning strike

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department has given the “all-clear” this morning after responding to the Muller’s building in downtown Lake Charles following a lightning strike nearby.

Authorities say a lightning strike struck the energy power box next to the building which caused a loud noise that could be heard from the nearby area and caused some smoke from the building.

At last word, power has been restored to the building and there is minimal smoke.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.