Crews battling fire at Live Oak Junior High School

According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.
According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Livingston Parish responded to a reported fire at Live Oak Junior High School on Friday morning.

According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.
According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.

In a post on social media, the school announced the front gym caught fire.

Residents in the area are asked to keep a safe distance as crews work to get the blaze under control.

According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.

No injuries have been reported.

According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.
According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 stated residents in the area may experience low water pressure and possibly discolored water due to the amount of strain on the water system at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

